India-UK Trade Deal to Slash Prices, Boost Bilateral Business

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement aims to reduce customs duties, making several products cheaper and enhancing trade. While tariffs on key imports like Scotch whisky and luxury cars will decrease gradually, certain sensitive sectors remain excluded. The deal is poised to strengthen exports and investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:18 IST
India-UK Trade Deal to Slash Prices, Boost Bilateral Business
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, effective from Wednesday, promises to make numerous products more affordable by cutting customs duties. However, some imported goods will remain pricey due to tariff exclusions and gradual implementation.

India plans to lower tariffs on many British products in phases, while the UK will drop tariffs on most Indian exports. Noteworthy, premium Scotch whisky and gin will see reduced import duties, eventually slashing the current 150 percent tariff on whisky to 40 percent over the next decade. Additionally, luxury cars from the UK, including brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Bentley, are projected to become more budget-friendly as import duties decrease.

British food products, cosmetics, and certain industrial machinery could also see price drops. Simultaneously, Indian exports stand to gain from zero-duty access to the UK market, benefiting sectors like textiles, leather, and engineering goods, potentially boosting employment and investment. Nevertheless, select agricultural and dairy items remain outside tariff cuts, keeping their prices stable. Experts caution consumer prices will also hinge on additional factors like freight costs and exchange rates. (ANI)

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