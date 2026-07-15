India-UK FTA: A 'Phenomenal' Blend of Skill and Diplomacy

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement has successfully concluded, with British officials lauding India's negotiating team, headed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, for their commendable effort. Despite the talks being described as an 'emotional roller coaster,' a UK official noted the pursuit of both speed and substance in the negotiations.

Highlighting India's approach, the official remarked on the intrinsic challenge of dealing with India's 'phenomenal' team, alongside praise for their own. In a humorous aside, it was noted that Goyal's adeptness in political, legal, and accounting matters was complemented by his charm, likened to the acting prowess of Shahrukh Khan, resulting in a brilliant deal for both sides.

The trade agreement is expected to significantly bolster economic ties, aiming to increase bilateral trade by over £25 billion annually from a current baseline of £48 billion. Despite no set targets for the first year, the long-term projections are optimistic, confirmed a UK official, while emphasizing that Europe's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism remains a separate topic.