Election Commission Revises Telangana's Electoral Roll Schedule

The Election Commission of India has extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Telangana. Key activities include extended Booth Level Officer visits, new dates for draft roll publication, and final roll publication, now set for October 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:32 IST
Election Commission Revises Telangana's Electoral Roll Schedule
Representative image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana. This modification extends the schedule for several key activities. The commission addressed a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, announcing the revisions after a request from the state election apparatus.

According to the revised schedule, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will now conduct house-to-house verification from June 25 to August 3, with the rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations due for completion by August 3. Subsequently, the draft electoral roll will be revealed on August 10, allowing for claims and objections to be submitted until September 9.

The Commission has scheduled the period for issuing notices and addressing claims and objections from August 10 to October 8, with the final electoral roll set for release on October 12. An emphasis has been placed on informing all pertinent officials and ensuring widespread publicity through various media platforms. Additionally, political parties will receive the updated schedule in writing. Sandeep Kumar, Under Secretary of the Election Commission of India, communicated this development.

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