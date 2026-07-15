The Global Jostle for Critical Minerals: Developing Nations' Smelting Opportunities and Challenges

The global demand for critical minerals is creating a significant opportunity for developing nations with untapped resources. While building smelters offers a path to industrial growth, the process involves navigating numerous challenges from infrastructure to energy costs.

Efforts such as Indonesia's export ban and Angola's innovative aluminum smelter showcase diverse strategies in resource management. Policymakers aim to minimize China's influence by bolstering local processing capacity.

However, the success of setting up smelting industries varies. The favorable economic landscape in Angola contrasts with the challenges faced by Ghana and Nigeria, emphasizing a need for strategic decisions based on specific conditions and capabilities.