Ukraine Vows to Safeguard Grain Exports Amid Intensified Attacks

Ukraine is making all-out efforts to protect its seaports and ensure that grain exports remain at no less than last season's volume, according to Deputy Economy Minister Taras Vysotskiy.

Increased attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports by Russia have threatened essential cargo routes entering Odesa, a crucial point for grain shipments.

Despite these challenges, Ukraine aims to maintain its agricultural exports and uphold food security on an international scale, as Vysotskiy affirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.