Ukraine Vows to Safeguard Grain Exports Amid Intensified Attacks
Ukraine is determined to maintain grain export levels despite escalating Russian attacks on its Black Sea ports. Deputy Economy Minister Taras Vysotskiy announced efforts to preserve international food security as ports face disruptions. The conflict has already reduced Ukraine's capacity to export grains through key ports in the Odesa region.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine is making all-out efforts to protect its seaports and ensure that grain exports remain at no less than last season's volume, according to Deputy Economy Minister Taras Vysotskiy.
Increased attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports by Russia have threatened essential cargo routes entering Odesa, a crucial point for grain shipments.
Despite these challenges, Ukraine aims to maintain its agricultural exports and uphold food security on an international scale, as Vysotskiy affirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.