Pakistan Boosts Security Amid Rising Tensions at Chinese-Run Mines

Pakistan promises enhanced security for the Chinese-run Saindak copper and gold mine due to increasing militant violence concerns. The announcement follows warnings from the mine's operator about potential production halts. Separatist attacks in Balochistan escalate, threatening major Chinese investments, including the Gwadar port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:34 IST
Pakistan Boosts Security Amid Rising Tensions at Chinese-Run Mines
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has pledged to enhance security measures for the largest Chinese-operated copper and gold mine, following warnings from the operator about potentially halting production due to escalating militant violence. This statement underscores the mounting security challenges facing Chinese investments in Balochistan, a mineral-rich region plagued by separatist attacks.

State Minister for the Interior, Talal Chaudhry, has mandated provincial authorities and security agencies to increase deployments to safeguard installations, personnel, and logistical operations. The minister emphasized that protecting international company projects is a top priority, ensuring cargo shipments to the site receive additional security.

Balochistan's unrest has been fueled by Baloch separatists seeking independence, claiming exploitation of resources by Pakistan and its allies. The situation complicates other major projects, like the $9 billion Reko Diq project, as similar security threats loom.

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