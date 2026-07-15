J&J Surpasses Estimates Amid MedTech Challenges

Johnson & Johnson's medical device unit underperformed in Q2, affecting stock prices despite strong sales from its pharmaceutical wing, particularly Tremfya and Darzalex. The decline in Impella heart pump demand followed a critical U.K. study, but J&J remains optimistic about future growth with upcoming data supporting their efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:09 IST
J&J Surpasses Estimates Amid MedTech Challenges
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Johnson & Johnson reported on Wednesday that its medical device division underperformed during the second quarter, causing a 2% drop in premarket trading shares. However, strong sales of Tremfya for autoimmune diseases and the cancer treatment Darzalex helped the company exceed Wall Street expectations.

The demand for the company's Impella heart pumps in the U.S. fell by 2% during the second quarter, a decline from a 14% increase in the first quarter. This downturn followed a U.K. study questioning their use in certain high-risk coronary procedures. Despite this setback, CFO Joseph Wolk remains positive, anticipating renewed growth next year with additional positive data.

J&J's pharmaceutical unit reported a nearly 7% increase in second-quarter sales to $25.31 billion, outperforming analyst predictions. The company raised its annual sales forecast to $101.1 billion, with significant contributions from Tremfya, which saw a 72.5% sales increase, crucial as J&J compensates for declining Stelara sales.

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