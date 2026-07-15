Mid-Flight Nightmare: Passenger Pulled Through Ryanair Window

A routine Ryanair flight turned into terror as passenger Ljubisa Karovic was partially sucked out of a window mid-flight after engine debris broke the window, causing cabin decompression. His wife and fellow passengers struggled to save him.

The incident occurred during a flight from Thessaloniki to Germany. Officials confirm that debris from the engine damaged the cabin, leading to the chaos. Ryanair has since stated that the aircraft used a single engine to return to the airport safely.

Karovic is currently recovering from severe neck and arm injuries in a Thessaloniki hospital. As investigations by multiple aviation safety agencies continue, the couple has retained a lawyer, emphasizing the gravity and rarity of the situation.