Mid-Flight Nightmare: Passenger Pulled Through Ryanair Window

A Ryanair flight experienced a terrifying incident when a passenger, Ljubisa Karovic, was partially sucked out through a dislodged window. The event resulted from engine debris smashing the window, causing cabin decompression. Karovic is hospitalized with severe injuries, and investigations are underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 20:20 IST
Mid-Flight Nightmare: Passenger Pulled Through Ryanair Window
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  • Country:
  • Greece

A routine Ryanair flight turned into terror as passenger Ljubisa Karovic was partially sucked out of a window mid-flight after engine debris broke the window, causing cabin decompression. His wife and fellow passengers struggled to save him.

The incident occurred during a flight from Thessaloniki to Germany. Officials confirm that debris from the engine damaged the cabin, leading to the chaos. Ryanair has since stated that the aircraft used a single engine to return to the airport safely.

Karovic is currently recovering from severe neck and arm injuries in a Thessaloniki hospital. As investigations by multiple aviation safety agencies continue, the couple has retained a lawyer, emphasizing the gravity and rarity of the situation.

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