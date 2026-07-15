CM Mohan Yadav to Unveil Madhya Pradesh's Textile Potential at Bharat Tex 2026

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend Bharat Tex 2026 in New Delhi to engage with leading textile industry players and highlight the state's investment opportunities. The state aims to attract investments, boost exports, and secure partnerships in the textile sector through this four-day global exhibition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 22:20 IST
CM Mohan Yadav to Unveil Madhya Pradesh's Textile Potential at Bharat Tex 2026
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo / ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to make a significant impact at Bharat Tex 2026, scheduled to take place in New Delhi. The four-day event, recognized as India's largest textile exhibition, will run from July 14 to 17 at Pragati Maidan. CM Yadav's participation underscores the state's commitment to advancing its textile ecosystem.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will lay out Madhya Pradesh's competitive edge to national and international industry leaders, showcasing industry-friendly policies and modern infrastructure tailored to the textile and garment sectors. Attendees at the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion will learn about initiatives such as the PM MITRA Park in Dhar district, alongside the state's integrated textile value chain and skill development endeavors.

As part of the expo, Yadav will engage in a roundtable discussion with over 100 industrialists and investors, concentrating on themes such as investment prospects, export strategies, and sustainable manufacturing practices. One-to-one meetings with leaders in the textile sector will focus on areas like technological collaboration and new investment opportunities, aiming to sign MoUs with key textile export councils to bolster the state's industrial growth.

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