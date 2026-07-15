Jones Act Waiver: Navigating the Tides of U.S. Energy Policy

The White House is deliberating over another extension of waivers that permit foreign ships to carry goods between U.S. ports. This comes amid rising energy prices following renewed tensions with Iran, sources familiar with the matter disclosed on Wednesday.

Officials are weighing the possibility of extending the waivers, potentially with geographic limitations for foreign vessels, to manage supply pressures while appeasing maritime industry critics. The White House, alongside the Energy, Transportation, and Interior departments, discussed options earlier this week, with a decision expected before July ends.

Granting these waivers, seen as a strategic move to control oil prices, has drawn criticism from maritime groups and Republican allies concerned about impacts on U.S. shipbuilding. The administration first approved the waiver on March 17, allowing foreign vessels to transport commodities like oil between U.S. ports due to struggles in the domestic industry.