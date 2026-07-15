Goldman Sachs Under Fire Over Epstein Ties

Kathryn Ruemmler, former chief legal officer at Goldman Sachs, testified about her interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, citing no knowledge of his crimes. Despite not witnessing misconduct, Ruemmler regrets engaging with Epstein and clarified she would have reported any abuse. Her connection to Epstein has raised questions about Goldman's decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 22:23 IST
Goldman Sachs Under Fire Over Epstein Ties
  • Country:
  • United States

Kathryn Ruemmler, former chief legal officer at Goldman Sachs, appeared before a House committee to explain her interactions with Jeffrey Epstein. Ruemmler stated she was unaware of any criminal conduct by Epstein during their association and claimed she would have reported any signs of abuse if encountered.

Ruemmler's involvement with Epstein has reignited scrutiny on Goldman Sachs, as legislative members challenge the institution’s handling of her employment despite her links to the disgraced financier. The inquiry is part of a broader investigation into Epstein and his wide-reaching connections.

Exhibiting contrition, Ruemmler conceded it was a mistake to engage with Epstein, particularly in light of the serious charges later brought against him. She defended herself by clarifying that gifts received from Epstein were neither solicited nor influenced her professional conduct.

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