RIIL Faces Profit and Revenue Decline Amid Contract Completion

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) announced a decline in both net profit and revenue for the quarter ending June 30, a result influenced by the conclusion of specific fixed-term contracts. The company disclosed a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.84 crore for the first quarter of FY2026-27, marking an 8.4 percent drop compared to Rs 3.10 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Sequentially, however, net profit experienced a rise from Rs 2.06 crore in the April-June quarter.

The firm's total consolidated income showed an 18.4 percent year-on-year decrease to Rs 14.92 crore from the Rs 18.28 crore figure reported during the same period last year, though there was a slight improvement from Rs 13.72 crore in the prior quarter. RIIL attributed the fall in revenue to the completion of time-bound contracts within the quarter.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), inclusive of the share of profit from an associate, was reported at Rs 2.70 crore, down from Rs 4.37 crore a year prior. Profit before tax stood at Rs 3.03 crore, experiencing a reduction from the previous year's Rs 4.01 crore. On a standalone basis, RIIL maintained a net profit of Rs 2.57 crore, nearly matching the Rs 2.56 crore from the similar quarter of FY26. Despite revenue shrinkage year-on-year, standalone total income rose from the previous quarter. The company's standalone EBITDA was Rs 3.06 crore, with a profit before tax of Rs 2.72 crore. Continuing to provide essential infrastructure services such as petroleum and raw water transportation via pipelines, RIIL supports Reliance Industries Limited but has no current plans for expansion.