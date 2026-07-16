U.S. Imposes 25% Tariff on Brazilian Imports Amid Trade Disputes

The U.S. plans to enforce a 25% tariff on specific imports from Brazil, utilizing Section 301 of the Trade Act, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. This measure comes after a year-long investigation revealed that Brazilian policies in digital trade, tariffs, and other areas disadvantage U.S. commerce.

Unnamed sources cited by Reuters mentioned that Brazil was preparing for these tariffs following unfruitful negotiations. U.S. officials emphasize the necessity of this action to counteract unfair practices and ensure a competitive market for American businesses.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Brazil for negotiating in bad faith, attributing blame to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's unwillingness to compromise. The decision marks the first application of this tariff strategy under President Trump's administration.