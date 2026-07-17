Strengthening Ties: Kim Jong Un Engages with China's Top Official

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held talks with China's fourth-highest-ranked official, Wang Huning. This diplomatic meeting in Pyongyang follows Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit, marking China's intent to reinforce its influence in North Korea while North Korea deepens its ties with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:53 IST
Strengthening Ties: Kim Jong Un Engages with China's Top Official
North Korean leader
  • Country:
  • North Korea

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, had discussions with Wang Huning, the fourth-highest official in China, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency. This session is part of increasing high-level interactions between Beijing and Pyongyang.

The talks, which took place in Pyongyang, are part of China's strategic moves to bolster its traditional alliance with North Korea. This comes shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping's historic visit to the North in June—the first such visit in seven years.

Both Kim and Wang emphasized the implementation of agreements forged during Xi's earlier visit, focused on political, economic, and cultural cooperation. The Chinese delegation's itinerary included visits to significant North Korean sites, like the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun and the Wonsan city, further solidifying the bilateral ties.

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