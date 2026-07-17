Cricket Star Mohammad Nawaz Suspended Over Cannabis Violation

Mohammad Nawaz, a prominent figure in Pakistani cricket, faces suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a positive test for a cannabis-related substance.

The ICC confirmed Nawaz's ban following a February test that showed Carboxy-THC, linked to the psychoactive cannabis component, after a match against the Netherlands.

Despite admitting the violation, Nawaz's suspension could be shortened upon completing rehabilitation. His records from the Netherlands match and subsequent games are nullified.