Cricket Star Mohammad Nawaz Suspended Over Cannabis Violation

Cricketer Mohammad Nawaz received a three-month ban from ICC after testing positive for a cannabis-related substance. He tested positive for Carboxy-THC during the T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands. The suspension can be reduced if he completes a rehabilitation program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:48 IST
Cricket Star Mohammad Nawaz Suspended Over Cannabis Violation
Mohammad Nawaz
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Mohammad Nawaz, a prominent figure in Pakistani cricket, faces suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a positive test for a cannabis-related substance.

The ICC confirmed Nawaz's ban following a February test that showed Carboxy-THC, linked to the psychoactive cannabis component, after a match against the Netherlands.

Despite admitting the violation, Nawaz's suspension could be shortened upon completing rehabilitation. His records from the Netherlands match and subsequent games are nullified.

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