Cricket Star Mohammad Nawaz Suspended Over Cannabis Violation
Cricketer Mohammad Nawaz received a three-month ban from ICC after testing positive for a cannabis-related substance. He tested positive for Carboxy-THC during the T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands. The suspension can be reduced if he completes a rehabilitation program.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Mohammad Nawaz, a prominent figure in Pakistani cricket, faces suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a positive test for a cannabis-related substance.
The ICC confirmed Nawaz's ban following a February test that showed Carboxy-THC, linked to the psychoactive cannabis component, after a match against the Netherlands.
Despite admitting the violation, Nawaz's suspension could be shortened upon completing rehabilitation. His records from the Netherlands match and subsequent games are nullified.