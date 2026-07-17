Airlines Tread Carefully Amid Middle East Flight Resumptions

Many airlines are cautiously restoring flights to the Middle East following disruptions due to U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. While some carriers target August or October for renewed services, others remain suspended indefinitely. Airlines are prioritizing safety and operational considerations before resuming routes to key destinations like Dubai and Tel Aviv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:53 IST
Airlines Tread Carefully Amid Middle East Flight Resumptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

As tensions in the Middle East ease, several airlines are reevaluating their flight schedules. The conflict, ignited by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, had prompted widespread service suspensions.

Airlines such as Delta and Air Canada have already outlined plans to reintroduce flights to select Middle Eastern destinations by October. Meanwhile, others like Norwegian Air and Japan Airlines continue with indefinite delays, focusing on safety and demand assessments.

Key players, including British Airways and Lufthansa Group, aim to gradually reinstate services. The restoration of flights underscores a cautious yet hopeful shift as carriers balance geopolitical risks and passenger needs.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026