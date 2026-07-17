Airlines Tread Carefully Amid Middle East Flight Resumptions

As tensions in the Middle East ease, several airlines are reevaluating their flight schedules. The conflict, ignited by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, had prompted widespread service suspensions.

Airlines such as Delta and Air Canada have already outlined plans to reintroduce flights to select Middle Eastern destinations by October. Meanwhile, others like Norwegian Air and Japan Airlines continue with indefinite delays, focusing on safety and demand assessments.

Key players, including British Airways and Lufthansa Group, aim to gradually reinstate services. The restoration of flights underscores a cautious yet hopeful shift as carriers balance geopolitical risks and passenger needs.