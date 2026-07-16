Indian Markets Surge as Investors Anticipate Continued Growth

The Indian equity markets opened strongly, with both benchmark indices showing immediate gains. The Nifty index is stabilizing around the 24,000 mark over recent sessions, while the Sensex has held firm above 77,000. On Thursday, the Sensex started at 77,388.42, a rise from the previous close of 77,185.43. Similarly, Nifty began slightly higher at 24,142.10 compared to its previous close of 24,078.50.

Nifty is currently up by 68.45 points or 0.28 percent, trading at 24,146.95. Meanwhile, Sensex is up by 266.54 points or 0.35 percent, trading around 77,451.97. Sector-wise rallies were noticeable, particularly in Consumer Durables and Nifty IT, complemented by gains in Auto, Media, Metal, Pharma, and Telecom. Conversely, PSU Bank and Realty sectors faced declines.

Leading gainers on the BSE included HCL Tech, Infosys, M&M, among others, whereas major losers were stocks like Adani Ports and Sun Pharma. On the commodities front, Brent crude is listed at USD 84.45 per barrel, impacted by renewed Middle Eastern tensions affecting energy logistics. Gold prices remain steady amid expectations of a patient Federal Reserve. Market experts indicate a compelling investment case for India due to its strong domestic market and supportive policy environment.