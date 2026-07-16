Senegal's Financial Future: Partnering with Lazard in Debt Management
Senegal is set to appoint Lazard as its financial adviser in handling its substantial debt. The country seeks to stabilize its public finances, with its debt surpassing $13 billion. While Senegal aims for an IMF deal to secure financing, investors deem a debt renegotiation crucial as borrowing costs soar.
- Country:
- Senegal
In a strategic move to manage its debt crisis, Senegal is reportedly poised to hire Lazard as its financial adviser. Sources reveal this effort comes as part of a strategy to stabilize the nation's debt-laden finances.
The appointment emerges from a selection process initiated by the Senegalese authorities, highlighting their dedication to resolving the financial challenges exacerbated by previously undisclosed debts, which exceeded $13 billion, over a quarter of the GDP.
While Senegal has consistently opposed a sovereign debt restructuring, fiscal pressures are mounting, with a new IMF program hinging on proving debt sustainability. Analysts at Citi suggest a renegotiation may become unavoidable as international bonds are already trading at distressed levels.