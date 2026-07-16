Leveraged ETFs: Catalysts of Booming Volatility in Asia's Financial Markets

Leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are soaring in popularity, especially in Asia, as they multiply daily returns of target stocks. A surge in single-stock leveraged ETFs is driving volatility, particularly in South Korean companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, causing concerns among regulators about market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:13 IST
Leveraged ETFs: Catalysts of Booming Volatility in Asia's Financial Markets
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Since their inception in the 1990s, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have revolutionized financial markets, offering investors a cost-effective way to trade stock baskets. Leveraged ETFs, which amplify daily returns of their targets, have surged in popularity, especially with an artificial intelligence (AI) theme influencing investment decisions.

The U.S. welcomed single-stock leveraged ETFs in 2022, and Asia is witnessing a boom, particularly with investments concentrated on South Korean tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. These financial instruments are significantly impacting market dynamics by boosting volatility and drawing scrutiny from regulatory bodies.

In South Korea, financial regulators are expressing concerns over the amplified market movements caused by these funds. Despite this, asset managers continue to present leveraged ETFs as tools for professional traders, although retail investors are also chasing potential gains, affecting stock prices and accompanied by increased volatility.

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