India's Debt Market Shift: A Crucial Step Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

India's non-sovereign debt is set to rise significantly, from around 84% of its GDP today to approximately 150% by 2047, as a strategic measure to achieve the government's ambitious Viksit Bharat plan of a USD 30+ trillion economy. This projection aligns with the borrowing patterns of developed nations like the US, the UK, and Japan during their economic revolutions in the early 21st century.

A recent report by rating agency Crisil highlights the challenges faced by India's banking sector in meeting the projected credit demand. With sluggish deposit growth and a high credit-deposit ratio over 82% by March 2026, the banks' capacity to finance these needs is limited. As a result, India's debt capital market, consisting of corporate bonds, municipal bonds, and other instruments, must play a major role.

Crisil's Senior Director, Miren Lodha, stressed the need for a more robust debt market with a broader range of issuers and investors and enhanced trading ecosystems to support the Viksit Bharat vision. The report revealed that as of fiscal 2026, India's debt capital market was a mere 22% of GDP, compared to a much larger 62% represented by gross bank credit. Future reforms are necessary to tap into underutilized markets, like securitization and municipal bonds, to fund key areas such as infrastructure and urban development efficiently.