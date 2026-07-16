ED Exposes Major Network Facilitating Illegal Infiltration into India
The Enforcement Directorate has uncovered a network using charitable trusts under FCRA to illegally ease Rohingya and Bangladeshi entry into India. Funds from UK-based entities were funneled to facilitate settlement, document forgery, and economic anchoring of these immigrants. Searches across five states have intensified the investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a sophisticated network allegedly using public charitable trusts, registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), to facilitate illegal entry of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India. The network reportedly received funds from UK-based entities, which were then transferred in small increments to aid the illicit settlers.
The laundered funds were intended to economically integrate these illegal immigrants by providing resources like jobs, cash benefits, and vehicles. The syndicate also assisted in falsifying identity documents, such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, cementing the immigrants' permanence in India, official sources shared.
The ED's Lucknow office conducted raids in 13 locations across West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Maharashtra as part of its investigation. Premises under suspicion, including those of charitable institutions and individual suspects, were searched thoroughly, with significant incriminating documents unearthed during the operation.
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