BRO Infrastructure Key to Future Warfare: Rajnath at BRO Strategic Infrastructure Conclave

Defence infrastructure will remain one of the strongest pillars of India's national security even as modern weapons and advanced military platforms reshape the nature of warfare, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Strategic Infrastructure Conclave in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event on 16 July, Singh said military strength alone cannot determine the outcome of future conflicts because roads, tunnels, airfields and ports are equally critical in ensuring that armed forces can move quickly and operate effectively in challenging conditions. He noted that military operations depend on reliable infrastructure that supports logistics, mobility and rapid deployment.

Roads and tunnels remain critical for national security

Highlighting the importance of BRO's work, Singh remarked that the first frontline of a conflict may not always be at the border but on the roads that carry soldiers and equipment to operational areas. He said those who build strategic roads contribute to national security just as much as the soldiers who defend the country's frontiers.

The Defence Minister praised BRO for embracing advanced construction technologies and delivering infrastructure projects in some of the world's toughest terrains. Landmark achievements such as the Atal Tunnel, Umling La Pass and Sela Tunnel stand as examples of the organisation's engineering capability and commitment to serving the nation under demanding conditions.

Singh also described tunnelling technology as one of the biggest game changers in infrastructure development, saying it has transformed both urban transport systems and highway construction in mountainous regions. He added that the pace at which BRO now builds strategic roads reflects a combination of technological innovation and the dedication of its workforce.

Technology and collaboration to shape future projects

Calling connectivity the backbone of national development, Singh said the government is expanding road, rail, air and digital infrastructure to ensure even the country's most remote regions remain connected. He pointed to the Vibrant Village Programme, under which border villages are being developed as India's "first villages" instead of its last, strengthening both local communities and border security.

He also urged industries, academic institutions, engineers and administrators to work together in creating innovative solutions for infrastructure development, stressing that building world-class connectivity requires collective effort rather than government action alone.

BRO Director General Lt Gen Harpal Singh said the organisation is transforming itself through digital planning, artificial intelligence, mechanisation and modern construction methods. He explained that strategic capability now depends not only on what is built but also on how efficiently projects are planned, executed, monitored and maintained.

BRO unveils digital platforms and honours engineering excellence

During the conclave, Rajnath Singh presented awards to BRO projects for outstanding performance and launched two digital platforms dedicated to project management and recruitment, strengthening the organisation's digital transformation efforts. He also released three publications—Path Pradarshak, Oonchi Sadken and Path Vikas—highlighting BRO's engineering achievements, innovations and plans, while unveiling the BRO Anthem in recognition of the dedication of its personnel.

The two-day conclave, which began on 15 July, brought together senior military leaders, policymakers, infrastructure experts, industry representatives and technology partners to discuss smarter construction methods, digital project management, sustainable engineering practices and emerging technologies that can accelerate strategic infrastructure development across India's border regions.