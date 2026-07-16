South Africa Puts SEZs at Centre of New Industrial Growth Push

South Africa is placing its Special Economic Zones (SEZs) at the heart of its industrial growth strategy as government leaders, investors and business representatives gather in Durban for the second International SEZ Infrastructure and Investment Conference, an event designed to strengthen investment, expand manufacturing and create more employment opportunities across the country.

Conference highlights South Africa's investment ambitions

The two-day conference, organised by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), is being held under the theme "Reigniting Industrialisation through World-class Special Economic Zones." More than 1,000 delegates are expected to take part in discussions focused on making South Africa a stronger destination for local and international investment while building a more competitive industrial economy.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Reverend Musa Zondi are leading the government's engagement during the event. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, highlighting the country's broader vision for industrial development and economic expansion.

SEZs seen as engines for manufacturing and job creation

Special Economic Zones are specially designated industrial areas that provide businesses with modern infrastructure, faster administrative procedures and a range of financial and operational incentives that encourage companies to establish manufacturing and industrial operations.

Government believes these zones can play a larger role in increasing production, attracting both domestic and foreign direct investment, boosting exports and generating sustainable employment. The conference is expected to showcase successful developments within the SEZ programme while presenting new investment opportunities across different regions of South Africa.

Participants from government, organised labour, development finance institutions, academia, business and international organisations are examining ways to improve the performance of existing zones and strengthen their contribution to economic growth.

Focus turns to partnerships and continental trade opportunities

A major part of the discussions will centre on improving governance within Special Economic Zones, expanding investment in industrial infrastructure and making better use of opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Delegates are also reviewing progress made since the first SEZ Conference in 2019 while identifying practical measures that can make doing business easier, strengthen coordination between government institutions and encourage greater participation of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in SEZ supply chains.

Public-private partnerships, energy security and investment-friendly policies are also receiving close attention as South Africa works to improve its competitiveness and position itself as a preferred industrial hub for regional and global investors.