Germany Ramps Up Fight Against Tax Evasion with AI and Tougher Penalties
Germany is intensifying efforts against tax evasion with a 26-point package, increasing penalties, adding investigators, and utilizing AI for fraud detection. The plan bolsters the customs workforce, enforces stricter tax crime penalties, and strengthens whistleblower protections to curb financial crime and reinforce trust in the constitutional state.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's government has unveiled a comprehensive 26-point plan aimed at tackling tax evasion and financial crime more effectively. Key measures include heightened penalties, increased workforce, and the implementation of artificial intelligence to identify and prevent fraud.
While the Finance Ministry hasn't estimated exact revenue gains, officials are optimistic about raising billions of euros. German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasized the importance of preventing honest citizens from being exploited, stating that investigative pressure will be ramped up to combat tax fraud.
Under the new package, penalties for organized tax crimes could reach up to 15 years in prison, and tax evasion will be reclassified as a felony. Additional measures include expanding the customs service, setting mandatory electronic cash-register rules, and eliminating the option for voluntary disclosure. Stepping up protective measures for whistleblowers, the government aims to combat aggressive tax planning practices.
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