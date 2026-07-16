FTSE 100 Slides Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Tech Sector Struggles

The FTSE 100 experienced a minor decline on Thursday, impacted by increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran which reduced investor risk appetite. Additionally, struggles within the technology sector contributed to the downward pressure, leading the index to fall 0.2% to 10,492.99 points by 1038 GMT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:21 IST
FTSE 100 Slides Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Tech Sector Struggles
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The FTSE 100 index in London saw a dip on Thursday, reflecting growing anxieties amongst investors due to heightened tensions between the United States and Iran. The geopolitical instability has led to a diminished appetite for risk, affecting markets globally.

Adding to the pressure on the FTSE 100 were losses in the technology sector. This downturn in tech stocks, a key driver of market trends, contributed to the overall downward motion of the index.

By 1038 GMT, the FTSE 100 had fallen by 0.2%, settling at 10,492.99 points, highlighting the combined impact of geopolitical factors and sectorial weaknesses on the market.

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