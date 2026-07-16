FTSE 100 Slides Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Tech Sector Struggles

The FTSE 100 index in London saw a dip on Thursday, reflecting growing anxieties amongst investors due to heightened tensions between the United States and Iran. The geopolitical instability has led to a diminished appetite for risk, affecting markets globally.

Adding to the pressure on the FTSE 100 were losses in the technology sector. This downturn in tech stocks, a key driver of market trends, contributed to the overall downward motion of the index.

By 1038 GMT, the FTSE 100 had fallen by 0.2%, settling at 10,492.99 points, highlighting the combined impact of geopolitical factors and sectorial weaknesses on the market.