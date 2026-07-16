Consumer Commission Orders Car Replacement Over E20 Fuel Damage

The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has made a landmark decision, ordering a car manufacturer to replace a customer's vehicle after severe engine damage, allegedly caused by the use of E20 fuel.

Complainant lawyer PK Nishad emphasized that the engine's recurring issues were noted, contrary to the manufacturer's claims of damage caused by low-quality petrol. If the manufacturer fails to replace the vehicle, they must refund the original Rs 20.50 lakh purchase price. Additionally, the manufacturer and dealer have been directed to jointly compensate the customer with Rs 1 lakh for mental harassment and cover Rs 10,000 in litigation expenses.

The commission's decision underscores the complications surrounding the government's rollout of E20 fuel, aimed at lowering emissions and crude oil dependency but criticized for performance issues and a lack of consumer choice at fuel stations. Advocates argued that vehicles must be compatible with the nationwide ethanol blend. The court insisted that any replacement vehicle must be capable of running on E20 fuel.