Chip Stocks Slip Amid Market Jitters and Robust UnitedHealth Earnings

U.S. stock futures showed mixed signals as chip stocks dragged while robust results from UnitedHealth provided some support. UnitedHealth raised its 2026 profit forecast, positively impacting peers Humana and Centene. Despite strong second-quarter earnings overall, chip stocks fell, partly due to investor shifts towards technology and financial sectors amid easing inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:09 IST
Chip Stocks Slip Amid Market Jitters and Robust UnitedHealth Earnings
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U.S. stock index futures remained mixed on Thursday, with chip stocks weighing on market sentiment despite positive data from UnitedHealth boosting investor confidence.

UnitedHealth's strong earnings report, which included a raised 2026 profit forecast, helped lift its share price by 6.7% premarket, influencing gains in Humana and Centene as well. However, issues in chip stocks continued to persist. TSMC shares dropped 4.6% despite a 77% jump in profits and a significant planned U.S. investment. Memory-chip makers Western Digital and Seagate Technology faced further losses.

The second-quarter earnings season kicked off strongly, although the market remains sensitive to geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns. Analysts suggest earnings will continue to guide market performance. Investors awaited retail sales and jobless claims for more economic indicators. Meanwhile, United Airlines experienced losses due to rising oil prices impacting its profit outlook.

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