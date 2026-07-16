Atiqa Mir: India's Young Racing Star Surpasses F1 Juniors

Atiqa Mir, an 11-year-old racing phenomenon from India, has demonstrated extraordinary talent by outqualifying two Mercedes Formula 1 junior drivers to secure pole position at the Champions of the Future Academy Program Round 3. Her outstanding performance took place despite a lack of testing at the challenging Leopard Circuit, marking a significant achievement for the first Indian backed by the Formula 1 Academy.

Having previously dominated Round 2 of the COTFA series in Greece, Atiqa continued to impress by setting an event record, surpassing established competitors such as Niccolo Perico of Italy and Devin Titz of Germany. While she secured P2 and P3 in the heats, her attempt to maintain the lead in the final was hindered by an engine misfire, finishing P6.

On Day 2, despite starting 27th due to engine troubles, Atiqa exhibited tenacity, recovering to make significant progress before a collision ended her race prematurely. Reflecting on a weekend of highs and lows, Atiqa expressed satisfaction with her performance against elite competition, demonstrating resilience and determination ahead of her next race in Sweden.