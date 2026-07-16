Zelenskiy Contemplates New Defence Minister Amid Protests

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering candidates to replace Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, whose dismissal led to protests in Kyiv. Among the potential replacements is outgoing Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, though no official proposals have been submitted to parliament yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:05 IST
Zelenskiy Contemplates New Defence Minister Amid Protests
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is deliberating on a candidate to succeed Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, following his dismissal which sparked protests in Kyiv and other cities.

Among the considered replacements is Ihor Klymenko, the outgoing Interior Minister. However, President Zelenskiy emphasized that the matter is still under review.

He stressed that although discussions are ongoing, no official proposals have been presented to parliament at this time.

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