Bond Yields Tighten Amid Gulf Tensions and Inflation Concerns

The gap between German and U.S. 10-year borrowing costs has reached one of its narrowest points as Gulf tensions escalate and inflation remains a concern.

Germany's 10-year bond yield climbed to 3.14%, influenced by rising oil and gas prices, which could lead the European Central Bank to raise interest rates more aggressively.

With ECB rate hikes on the horizon, markets are watching closely, especially after recent inflation data kept U.S. Treasury yields in check.