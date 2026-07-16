EU Court Adviser Challenges Austria's Brenner Pass Traffic Limits

Austria's restrictions on heavy-duty traffic flow along the Brenner motorway, a pivotal route weaving through the Alps between Germany and Italy, face legal scrutiny.

According to the principal legal advisor of the European Court of Justice, these measures clash with prevailing EU laws, raising significant questions about their validity.

The outcome of this legal advisory position could reshape transportation policies and trade dynamics between key EU member states, having a potential ripple effect on the region's economic activities.