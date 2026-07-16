MDDA Opens 2026 Grant Funding for Community Media

The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) has opened applications for its 2026/27 Annual Call for Grant Funding, inviting eligible community media organisations across South Africa to apply for financial support before the end of July. The funding programme forms part of the agency's mission to create a stronger, more representative media sector by helping community-based publications and broadcasters remain sustainable while expanding access to reliable local information.

The agency said special consideration will be given to community media outlets that publish in indigenous languages and serve rural and historically marginalised communities. This approach is intended to improve media diversity while ensuring more South Africans can access news and information that reflects their languages, cultures and local realities.

Applications close at the end of July

Applications officially opened on 3 July 2026 and will remain open until 31 July 2026. The MDDA has encouraged organisations to begin preparing their submissions early and carefully follow the application requirements to avoid delays or disqualification.

To support applicants, the agency has made budget and business plan templates available on its website. Organisations are also advised to read the funding guidelines thoroughly and submit every required supporting document before the closing date. Applicants experiencing technical difficulties while using the online platform can seek assistance by contacting margaret@mdda.org.za.

Comprehensive documentation required for submissions

The MDDA has outlined a detailed list of documents that must accompany every application. These include certified company registration documents, a valid tax clearance certificate or tax PIN, audited or independently reviewed financial statements for the previous financial year, and an affidavit confirming that the organisation is not owned, controlled or linked to commercial media companies, political parties or government institutions.

Applicants must also submit a completed budget and business plan using the official MDDA templates, together with three-year financial projections. Community media organisations are expected to include samples of their publication or a digital platform link, web analytics covering between six months and one year, copies of up to four key staff members' CVs, and a valid B-BBEE certificate.

The agency believes the annual grant programme plays an important role in strengthening independent community media, supporting local journalism and giving communities greater access to information that reflects their own experiences and priorities. Full funding guidelines and application details are available on the MDDA website at https://mdda.org.za/funding.html.