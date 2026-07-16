Eden Park Showdown: Ireland Aims to Break All Blacks’ 29-Year Streak

New Zealand's formidable record at Eden Park faces a pivotal test as Ireland seeks to end a 29-year unbeaten run in the Nations Championship. Saturday's match promises high stakes as Ireland, victorious over Australia and Japan, aims for further success against the All Blacks.

The Irish team last visited New Zealand for a three-test series, clinching an unprecedented victory despite an initial loss at Eden Park. Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park from Auckland believes the current side has the potential to repeat past glories.

In broader competition news, South Africa experiments with debutant flyhalf Vusi Moyo against Wales, and England, having recently defeated Fiji, is under pressure playing against Argentina. Additionally, Japan hosts France, while Australia seeks its first championship win against Italy.