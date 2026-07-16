Britain's New MenB Vaccination Strategy for Teens

An expert committee in Britain recommended that all 15-year-olds in the country be offered the meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine. This decision comes after a significant outbreak of the disease. The government will review the recommendation before deciding on changes to the national vaccination programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:23 IST
Britain's New MenB Vaccination Strategy for Teens
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An expert committee has advised that all 15-year-olds in Britain receive the vaccine against meningococcal B disease, following the largest outbreak of the disease earlier this year.

This new recommendation marks a shift from previous guidance and comes after a major health incident in the country.

The government will now review the recommendation, determining how it might affect national vaccination policies.

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