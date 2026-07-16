Tensions Rise as Pakistan Navigates Saudi-Houthi Conflict

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis' attacks on Saudi Arabia have escalated tensions, placing Pakistan in a delicate position. As a nuclear-armed state with a defense pact with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's potential involvement in the conflict raises geopolitical stakes.

Pakistani officials have expressed deep frustration with Iran, partly due to concerns that Houthi-led escalations may force Pakistan into military intervention under their defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. Analysts suggest these rising tensions further complicate Pakistan's role as a mediator between the U.S. and Iran.

Pakistan's stake is also economic, with the Red Sea as a crucial trade route. As Islamabad navigates these challenges, officials emphasize dialogue and restraint, while preparing for heightened roles in regional conflicts if impelled by strategic alliances.