Tensions Rise as Pakistan Navigates Saudi-Houthi Conflict
Yemen's Houthis' recent attacks on Saudi Arabia have strained Pakistan's diplomatic ties, potentially drawing it into the conflict. Pakistan, aligned with Saudi Arabia through a defense pact, faces escalating tensions and challenges as they navigate their role in regional mediation and alliance commitments.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis' attacks on Saudi Arabia have escalated tensions, placing Pakistan in a delicate position. As a nuclear-armed state with a defense pact with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's potential involvement in the conflict raises geopolitical stakes.
Pakistani officials have expressed deep frustration with Iran, partly due to concerns that Houthi-led escalations may force Pakistan into military intervention under their defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. Analysts suggest these rising tensions further complicate Pakistan's role as a mediator between the U.S. and Iran.
Pakistan's stake is also economic, with the Red Sea as a crucial trade route. As Islamabad navigates these challenges, officials emphasize dialogue and restraint, while preparing for heightened roles in regional conflicts if impelled by strategic alliances.
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