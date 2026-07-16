Dhaka's Rath Yatra Festival Embarks on Spiritual Journey

The Rath Yatra festival, organized by ISKCON Bangladesh, kicked off on Thursday in 128 locations across Dhaka, drawing significant crowds of devotees. The grand procession witnessed participants fervently pulling three ornately decorated chariots bearing the idols of Lord Jagannath, his brother Baladev, and sister Subhadra, marking the first day of a festival that extends until July 24.

The lively event saw participants singing the "Hare Krishna" Mahamantra and playing traditional instruments like mridangas and kartals. A diverse crowd, including children and musicians on trucks, added to the vibrancy, with "Shobhayatra" banners lining the procession route. Devotees partook in prasadam, seeking divine blessings and a promise of spiritual ascent as they navigated the rain-soaked Dhaka streets.

ISKCON Bangladesh's General Secretary Srimat Bhaktimoy Nitai Swami, speaking to ANI, expressed joy over the massive turnout of over 5 lakh devotees. He shared that this celebration, deemed second only to Puri’s in Odisha, saw a multitude worshipping in high spirits. The procession commenced at Swamibag and concluded at Dhakeshwari National Temple, with over 100,000 actively pulling the chariot and praying for universal blessings.