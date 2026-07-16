Bidar Police Busts Illegal Arms Operation, Two Arrested

In a significant law enforcement operation, Bidar district police successfully seized a cache of illegal arms and ammunition, detaining two suspects in the process, officials confirmed on Thursday. The confiscated weapons have been placed under police custody as further inquiries are conducted to determine their origin and possible intended use in criminal activities.

According to Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti, officers apprehended two individuals and confiscated five locally manufactured pistols along with five talwars (swords) after following a lead on an attempted illegal arms sale in the region. In a statement to ANI, SP Gunti revealed that police intervened immediately upon receiving specific intelligence, tracking down the suspects and their unlawful armaments.

The intercepted country-made pistols, SP Gunti disclosed, originated from an illegal arms dealer operating out of Nanded district. The two detained suspects have been brought before a magistrate. Authorities are intensively investigating whether the suspects had distributed arms to others, while a dedicated team has been tasked with locating and apprehending the primary suspect, the alleged arms supplier from Maharashtra's Nanded district. The investigation is ongoing.