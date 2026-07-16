TMC Turmoil: Accusations Fly as Election Commission Faces Bias Claims

Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien accuses the Election Commission of bias amid a feud within the party. O'Brien alleges preferential treatment for a rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, which has yet to comply with deadlines set by the EC. Meanwhile, internal tensions rise as leaders defect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:10 IST
TMC Turmoil: Accusations Fly as Election Commission Faces Bias Claims
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a striking accusation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has accused the Election Commission (EC) of favoritism in handling the ongoing dispute between the TMC and a rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee. According to O'Brien, the EC has repeatedly extended deadlines for the rebel faction, while the faction led by Mamata Banerjee has met all prescribed timelines.

Speaking to reporters, O'Brien revealed that the TMC had submitted its necessary response within the EC's three-day timeframe. In contrast, he claims the EC has issued two extensions amounting to 23 days to the rebels, dubbing them the 'new Traitor Party,' yet they have failed to respond. O'Brien further criticized the EC for appearing to operate like a branch office of the BJP.

The Election Commission had initially requested submissions from both rival factions following conflicting accounts of the party's organizational legitimacy. Meanwhile, the TMC's internal struggle has intensified, with leaders such as Madan Mitra defecting to the rebellious side amid claims of leadership bias towards General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Amid these tensions, Ritabrata Banerjee's faction announced plans for a separate rally on the same day as TMC's 'Shaheed Diwas.'

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