U.S. Retail Sales Inch Up Amid Global Tensions

U.S. retail sales increased slightly in June, supported by consumer spending even as gasoline prices fell. While core retail sales rose due to promotions and events like Amazon's Prime Day, geopolitical tensions and economic disparities continue to challenge spending patterns in the backdrop of fluctuating oil prices and global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:11 IST
U.S. Retail Sales Inch Up Amid Global Tensions
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  • United States

In June, U.S. retail sales saw a marginal rise of 0.2%, according to the Commerce Department's Census Bureau, reflecting stronger consumer spending with some relief from declining gasoline prices.

Despite this, ongoing geopolitical tensions, notably the Middle East conflicts, have caused oil prices to rise again, impacting consumer budgets amidst economic disparities.

Core retail sales excluding automobiles and gas were notably lifted by events such as Amazon's Prime Day and the FIFA World Cup, yet challenges persist with fluctuating economic conditions and spending behaviors.

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