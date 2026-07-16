Fugitive Arrested in Ziaur Rahman Assassination Case After 45 Years

Bangladesh police's Detective Branch has apprehended a key suspect, Major Mojafor Hossain, linked to the 1981 assassination of Bangladesh's former president Ziaur Rahman, ending a decades-long search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:04 IST
Fugitive Arrested in Ziaur Rahman Assassination Case After 45 Years
Supporter of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) holds a picture of former President Ziaur Rahman (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Detective Branch of the Bangladesh police has achieved a significant breakthrough in the long-standing case of the assassination of former President Ziaur Rahman. This development comes as authorities arrest Major Mojafor Hossain, a suspect connected to the 1981 incident.

Ziaur Rahman was tragically assassinated by gunfire in May 1981 at the Circuit House in Chattogram. Major Mojafor Hossain was accused shortly thereafter but managed to evade capture for decades, prompting the Bangladeshi government to offer a reward for his arrest.

In a statement to ANI, a Detective Branch official confirmed the arrest, revealing that it was based on intelligence gathered from their investigation. While further details were promised later, the arrest marks a pivotal moment in the case. Ziaur Rahman, the father of current Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, was an influential figure, married to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

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