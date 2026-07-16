Syria Foils Weapons Smuggling to Hezbollah Via Iraq Border

Syrian authorities announced on Thursday that they had intercepted a smuggling operation involving advanced weapons and missiles intended for the militant group Hezbollah. The Syrian Interior Ministry, as reported by state news agency SANA, revealed that the contraband was discovered concealed within an oil tanker-truck heading to Baniyas during a routine inspection at the al-Tanf border crossing with Iraq.

In response to the thwarted smuggling attempt, Iraqi officials have formed a high-level committee tasked with investigating the incident. The Joint Operations Command in Baghdad plans to work closely with Syrian counterparts to uncover the full details and ensure accountability, reinforcing security measures along their shared border to prevent future occurrences. Hezbollah has yet to comment on the matter.

The Baniyas route is increasingly pivotal for fuel transport between Iraq and Syria, with Iraq preparing to expand its exports to Syria to include crude oil and naphtha. This initiative seeks to enhance export route diversity. The development comes amid a backdrop of historical tensions involving Hezbollah's support for Syria, with past conflicts echoing in regional political dynamics. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has assured Lebanese President Joseph Aoun of neutrality in Lebanon's internal affairs.