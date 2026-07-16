Scotland's Squad Shake-Up: Graham and Van der Merwe Return
Wings Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe have been reintroduced to Scotland's starting line-up for the upcoming Nations Championship match against Fiji. The revamped team aims to leverage their strengths with Stafford McDowall set to take charge as the center at Murrayfield this Saturday.
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Scotland's rugby squad has seen a significant reshuffle as they prepare to face Fiji this Saturday in the Nations Championship.
In a strategic move, head coach has brought back wings Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe to the starting lineup, boosting the team’s attacking capabilities.
Leading the team from the center position will be Stafford McDowall as Scotland seeks a decisive victory at Murrayfield.