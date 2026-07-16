Boeing Nears Final Certification Stages for 737 MAX Engine Fix

Boeing is nearing the completion of regulatory certification for a fix on the engine anti-ice system of its 737 MAX jetliners, executives disclosed. This progress opens the path for the MAX 7 and MAX 10 models to begin service after being long-delayed due to issues with overheating and potential engine failures.

The pending certification is crucial as it marks a significant milestone in Boeing's efforts to regather momentum in the narrowbody aircraft market, currently dominated by European manufacturer Airbus. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration expects to certify the MAX 7 by this summer, as Boeing continues compliance testing for the more profitable MAX 10, which is 98% complete.

Additional updates include an enhanced flight alerting system designed following earlier fatal crashes. Following this, the installations across the in-service 737 MAX fleet are expected within two years of certification. Meanwhile, Boeing is progressing with the certification for the upcoming 777-9 widebody jet, targeting delivery next year.