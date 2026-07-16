Boeing Nears Final Certification Stages for 737 MAX Engine Fix

Boeing is close to obtaining regulatory certification for an engine anti-ice system fix on its 737 MAX jetliner. This step will enable the smaller MAX 7 and larger MAX 10 to enter service. Following previous delays, certification is pivotal for Boeing's comeback against Airbus in the narrowbody market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:31 IST
Boeing Nears Final Certification Stages for 737 MAX Engine Fix
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Boeing is nearing the completion of regulatory certification for a fix on the engine anti-ice system of its 737 MAX jetliners, executives disclosed. This progress opens the path for the MAX 7 and MAX 10 models to begin service after being long-delayed due to issues with overheating and potential engine failures.

The pending certification is crucial as it marks a significant milestone in Boeing's efforts to regather momentum in the narrowbody aircraft market, currently dominated by European manufacturer Airbus. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration expects to certify the MAX 7 by this summer, as Boeing continues compliance testing for the more profitable MAX 10, which is 98% complete.

Additional updates include an enhanced flight alerting system designed following earlier fatal crashes. Following this, the installations across the in-service 737 MAX fleet are expected within two years of certification. Meanwhile, Boeing is progressing with the certification for the upcoming 777-9 widebody jet, targeting delivery next year.

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