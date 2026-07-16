UnitedHealth Group Ups Profit Forecast Amid Cost Control Success

UnitedHealth Group revised its profit forecast for 2026, crediting stringent control over medical expenses and enhanced earnings in its Optum division. According to UnitedHealth, these achievements underscore a series of successful strategic shifts.

Shares of the healthcare conglomerate climbed almost 7% in pre-market trading as investors responded positively to the cost containment in the Medicare sector and the improved Medicaid reimbursements. CFO Wayne DeVeydt highlighted these efforts as a means to start reducing elevated numbers, with the company now anticipating an adjusted profit per share of $19.50 to $20.00, exceeding the original projection of $17.75.

CEO Stephen Hemsley, who returned last year following a challenging period, has refocused the organization by updating half of its leadership and investing heavily in artificial intelligence. This strategic reorientation is an attempt to regain financial stability and growth. The company also noted a decline in the second-quarter medical cost ratio, beating analyst predictions, and saw significant revenue in its Optum segment.