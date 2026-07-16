Beefing Up: Argentina's Meaty Export Surge

High global beef prices and new trade deals are transforming Argentina's meat industry. Ranchers are producing heavier cattle for export, capitalizing on growing demand. With increased quotas to the U.S. and Europe, exports may rise by 50% in four years, potentially boosting national beef export volumes beyond 1.5 million metric tons by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:48 IST
Beefing Up: Argentina's Meaty Export Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Higher global beef prices and strategic trade deals under President Javier Milei's administration are revolutionizing Argentina's cattle industry, encouraging ranchers to raise heavier cattle. The country's meat exports are projected to rise by up to 50% over the next four years.

Historically focused on domestic consumption, Argentina is shifting its attention overseas due to stronger demand from markets, including the U.S., Europe, and China, facilitated by new trade agreements. Rancher Guillermo Del Barrio notes the shift to heavier cattle is a direct response to these changes.

Argentina's beef industry is experiencing a structural transformation. Driven by favorable international prices and facilitated by trade agreements, export volumes increased, and ranchers are expanding the national herd. Export projections aim for over 1.5 million metric tons by the late 2020s, marking a significant shift from domestic to export-oriented production.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026