Beefing Up: Argentina's Meaty Export Surge
High global beef prices and new trade deals are transforming Argentina's meat industry. Ranchers are producing heavier cattle for export, capitalizing on growing demand. With increased quotas to the U.S. and Europe, exports may rise by 50% in four years, potentially boosting national beef export volumes beyond 1.5 million metric tons by 2030.
- Country:
- Argentina
Higher global beef prices and strategic trade deals under President Javier Milei's administration are revolutionizing Argentina's cattle industry, encouraging ranchers to raise heavier cattle. The country's meat exports are projected to rise by up to 50% over the next four years.
Historically focused on domestic consumption, Argentina is shifting its attention overseas due to stronger demand from markets, including the U.S., Europe, and China, facilitated by new trade agreements. Rancher Guillermo Del Barrio notes the shift to heavier cattle is a direct response to these changes.
Argentina's beef industry is experiencing a structural transformation. Driven by favorable international prices and facilitated by trade agreements, export volumes increased, and ranchers are expanding the national herd. Export projections aim for over 1.5 million metric tons by the late 2020s, marking a significant shift from domestic to export-oriented production.
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