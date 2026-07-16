Russia Grapples with Widespread Fuel Shortages Amid Conflict

Russia faces a complex fuel shortage crisis exacerbated by Ukrainian attacks on refineries, leading to long queues and rationing. The crisis disproportionately impacts regions like Crimea and Southern Russia, while measures such as increased imports have improved the situation, particularly in Moscow. Fuel limitations and high prices are prevalent nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:00 IST
Russia Grapples with Widespread Fuel Shortages Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is facing significant fuel shortages due to disrupted oil refinery operations following Ukrainian attacks. The disruptions have led to long queues, excessive gasoline prices, and rationing across various regions.

In response, the government has taken measures including clearing low-quality fuel for use and increasing fuel imports, which have improved access, especially in Moscow, despite the crisis remaining acute in Russian-annexed Crimea.

The southern region experiences the most severe shortages, amplified by local refinery attacks and increased demand from Crimea. Authorities in affected areas have imposed temporary restrictions as efforts to manage the crisis continue.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026