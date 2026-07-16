Russia Grapples with Widespread Fuel Shortages Amid Conflict

Russia is facing significant fuel shortages due to disrupted oil refinery operations following Ukrainian attacks. The disruptions have led to long queues, excessive gasoline prices, and rationing across various regions.

In response, the government has taken measures including clearing low-quality fuel for use and increasing fuel imports, which have improved access, especially in Moscow, despite the crisis remaining acute in Russian-annexed Crimea.

The southern region experiences the most severe shortages, amplified by local refinery attacks and increased demand from Crimea. Authorities in affected areas have imposed temporary restrictions as efforts to manage the crisis continue.