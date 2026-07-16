In a significant political development, Ukraine's parliament has confirmed the appointment of a new government led by Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi. This reshuffle seeks to address pressing national issues and align with European integration goals.

Under Ukraine's unique system, the president retains the prerogative to propose defense and foreign ministers, leaving these positions beyond the parliament's immediate vote. The new government, however, includes notable appointments that aim to bolster the nation's economic and agricultural sectors in tandem with European partnerships.

Taras Vysotskyi has been appointed as the new agriculture minister, representing a shift in the country's focus on modernizing agricultural practices. Concurrently, Vsevolod Chentsov takes on the role of Deputy Prime Minister for European integration, signaling a continued commitment to closer alignment with Europe. Meanwhile, Serhii Marchenko retains his post as finance minister, providing consistency in Ukraine's fiscal strategies.