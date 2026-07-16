Driven by Passion: Alonso's Double Race Day Dilemma

Fernando Alonso's primary concern for the Belgian Grand Prix weekend is ensuring he gets home to watch the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

The Spanish driver's team, Aston Martin, has struggled this season, only securing one point from nine rounds. Belgium could represent a low point before major upgrades are introduced to the car.

Alonso, who was with Ferrari back in 2010 when Spain won the World Cup, reminisces about the team's pursuit of a second crown. Tensions rise as Alonso notes the schedule overlap and his focus on supporting Spain in the final.