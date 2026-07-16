VivaJets Expands Role at African Energy Week 2026

Nigerian business aviation company VivaJets will return to African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 as a Gold Sponsor after serving as the event's official Private Aviation Partner last year. The upgraded partnership reflects the company's rapid expansion across Africa, driven by fleet growth, fresh investment and a wider regional footprint.

Operating under Falcon Aerospace Limited, VivaJets offers aircraft charter, management and brokerage services for corporate, government and energy-sector clients. Since launching in 2022, the company has completed more than 2,000 flight hours across domestic and international routes. It received its Air Operator's Certificate from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority in March 2025 and currently operates four aircraft, including two Bombardier Challenger 604s, a Hawker 850XP and a Hawker 900XP. The company expects to add more aircraft before the end of the third quarter of 2026.

New investment fuels regional expansion

VivaJets has backed its growth strategy with significant financing and new international partnerships. In October 2025, the company secured a $10 million credit facility from London-based TLG Capital in partnership with Nigeria's Wema Bank, marking what was described as the first internationally structured aviation financing deal for a Nigerian airline operator.

The momentum continued in April 2026 when VivaJets raised another $15 million and announced plans to establish its first operational hub outside Nigeria in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The new base will strengthen access to francophone West Africa while supporting business activity in key energy-producing markets, including Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and the wider MSGBC basin.

Falcon Aerospace has also expanded internationally through OrientJets, a joint venture with Aruba-based Flybird Aircraft Management Services, allowing the group to strengthen its presence on international routes beyond Africa.

Better connectivity supports Africa's energy ambitions

The company believes private aviation has become an essential part of Africa's energy industry rather than a premium service. Energy companies often need to move personnel, investors and technical teams quickly to remote project sites where commercial airline connections are limited or unavailable. VivaJets says about 80% of its charter business comes from large corporate and government clients, with the energy sector representing one of its strongest markets.

During African Energy Week 2025, the company operated direct charter flights for delegates travelling to Cape Town, demonstrating how improved air connectivity can support investment and project development across the continent.

African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk said efficient aviation services help accelerate business by allowing investors and project developers to move across borders more easily. VivaJets has also urged African governments to simplify visa requirements for aviation crews and harmonise aviation regulations under the African Union's Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) initiative, which seeks to improve connectivity and reduce the cost of travel within Africa.

From launching with a single aircraft in 2022 to becoming a licensed aviation operator with international financing and an expanding regional network, VivaJets has emerged as one of Africa's fastest-growing private aviation companies and is expected to play an even larger role during African Energy Week 2026.