Mick Jagger's Regret: Ignoring a Chance to Meet Elvis Due to John Lennon's Advice

In a recent revelation on the 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' podcast, Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger candidly expressed his regret for never meeting the legendary Elvis Presley, a decision influenced by John Lennon. Jagger disclosed that he heeded Lennon's advice to avoid meeting his heroes after Lennon's own disheartening encounter with Presley.

Jagger recalled, "I never met Elvis. You know why? I'll tell you why," as he recounted the incident. The Beatles, on a US tour, had an arranged meeting with Presley that left Lennon disappointed. Jagger took Lennon's caution to heart, choosing not to meet the rock and roll star to preserve his idealized version.

Reflecting on his decision, Jagger admitted his regret. "I took John's advice, which was really stupid of me," he said, lamenting the missed opportunity with Presley, who passed away in 1977. O'Brien elaborated on Lennon's encounter, revealing the Beatles' heightened anticipation to meet Presley and John Lennon's subsequent disillusionment.